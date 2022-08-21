DeepOnion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $126.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $126.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,711,220 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

