Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of DE opened at $369.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

