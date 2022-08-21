Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 25,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $369.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.00 and its 200-day moving average is $363.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

