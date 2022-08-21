Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.02 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of DH opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after buying an additional 524,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

