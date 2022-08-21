Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$57.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.41 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.21 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

