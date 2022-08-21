Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DCTH. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Stock Down 5.8 %

DCTH stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,938.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.