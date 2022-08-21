Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CSX were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CSX by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CSX by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,433,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,285,631. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

