Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.9% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,791. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.87. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.