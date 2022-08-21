Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $2.39 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.53. 1,616,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,363. The company has a market cap of $245.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.02.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

