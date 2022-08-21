Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

XOM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,128,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932,972. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $392.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

