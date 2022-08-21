Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $960,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.36 on Friday, reaching $476.79. 2,010,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

