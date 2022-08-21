Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $221.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

