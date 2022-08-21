Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kroger were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Kroger by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241,498 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,068,000 after acquiring an additional 234,423 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.50. 6,426,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

