Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 13,382 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,382 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,597,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,083,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

