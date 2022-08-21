Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 13,633 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,633 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T remained flat at $18.43 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,161,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,093,960. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

