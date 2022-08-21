Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,505 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in 3M were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.20. 12,713,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.72. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.