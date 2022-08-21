Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 3,020 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 145,783.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 151,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 151,615 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

