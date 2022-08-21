Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 3,114 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,957,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,183,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.36. 5,057,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

