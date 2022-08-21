Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 3,115 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

