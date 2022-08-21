Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in HP were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. 9,640,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,506. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

