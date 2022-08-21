Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,510 ($30.33) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,387 ($28.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,250.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,522.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.14%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

