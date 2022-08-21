Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.10 ($25.61) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.90 ($19.28) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.82.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

