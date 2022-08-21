Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,160 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGE. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($41.45) to GBX 5,040 ($60.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,124 ($49.83).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,960 ($47.85) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,687.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,724.54. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The company has a market capitalization of £90.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,828.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 46.82 ($0.57) dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($42.54) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($9,998.01). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 685 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,229.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

