Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 million-$102.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.45 million.

Digi International Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DGII stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $34.44. 353,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,417. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on DGII. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.