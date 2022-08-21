DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 23rd

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, August 23rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 22nd.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 3.1 %

DBRG stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalBridge Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

In related news, CFO Jacky Wu purchased 9,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

