DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

DNBBY opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Stories

