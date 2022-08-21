DogeFather (FATHER) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96,596.82

DogeFather (FATHER) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. DogeFather has a total market cap of $96,596.82 and $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeFather coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DogeFather has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DogeFather Coin Profile

DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_.

DogeFather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeFather directly using U.S. dollars.

