Dopex One Day Volume Reaches $1.61 Million (DPX)

Dopex (DPX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Dopex has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dopex has a market cap of $45.98 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dopex coin can now be purchased for $399.80 or 0.01854142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00127699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00096598 BTC.

About Dopex

Dopex (DPX) is a coin. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dopex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants. Discord | Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dopex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dopex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dopex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

