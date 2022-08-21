Drax Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:DRXGY)

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1782 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of DRXGY opened at $17.81 on Friday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

