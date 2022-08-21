Drax Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:DRXGY)

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1782 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of DRXGY opened at $17.81 on Friday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Drax Group

(Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

