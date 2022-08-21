DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2,756.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,870 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT Midstream Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

DTM stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.