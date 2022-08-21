Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

