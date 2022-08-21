Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 34 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $713.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $646.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

