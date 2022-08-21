Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 640 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day moving average of $186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

