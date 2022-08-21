Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $18.67 Million Stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 3,181.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 228,705 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.35% of Enviva worth $18,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 10.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enviva Stock Down 5.4 %

Enviva Announces Dividend

Shares of EVA opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Meth acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,055,268.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244 and sold 1,428 shares worth $98,503. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also

