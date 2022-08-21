Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

EGP opened at $174.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.