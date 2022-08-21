Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.8 %

AVGO opened at $548.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.04 and a 200-day moving average of $560.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

