Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DNB stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 2,249,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 67.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

