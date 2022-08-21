Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Dundee Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

DPMLF stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.52. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 26.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

