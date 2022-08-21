DXdao Price Hits $430.45 on Major Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $430.45 or 0.02028877 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $21.23 million and $4,474.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DXdao has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00512623 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005246 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00235873 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.