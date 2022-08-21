Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,256,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $113.48 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $115.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.43 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

