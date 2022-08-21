Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in CDW by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Stock Up 0.7 %

CDW opened at $188.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

