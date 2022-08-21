Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,072 shares of company stock worth $12,529,567 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ATR opened at $110.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $110.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $136.23.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 44.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

