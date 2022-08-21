Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 174.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 13,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

