Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 214.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK opened at $84.97 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

