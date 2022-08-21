Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

NYSE CL opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

