Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Itron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Itron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $86.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

