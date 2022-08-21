Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,844,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,730 shares of company stock worth $1,217,282. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

