Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Albany International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AIN stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

