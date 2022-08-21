Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PBH stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

