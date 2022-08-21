Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

EML opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $129.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.88. Eastern has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at $537,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

